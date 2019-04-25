Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $712.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). Green Plains had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $261,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony R. Vojslavek sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $30,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,759 shares of company stock valued at $719,462 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Green Plains by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,141,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,141,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 6.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 766,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

