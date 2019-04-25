Gravity (GRVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

GRVY traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. 20,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,362. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $425.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of -1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 110.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 159,325 shares during the period.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

