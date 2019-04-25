Gradient Investments LLC Has $190,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,137 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In related news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

