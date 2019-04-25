Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $15.46 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,495,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,727,948,000 after purchasing an additional 996,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.74.

NYSE UNH opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,930 shares of company stock worth $3,254,083 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

