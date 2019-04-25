Goldstrike Resources (GSR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.29.

Goldstrike Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

