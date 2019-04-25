Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE GSBD opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $836.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $627,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/goldman-sachs-bdc-inc-gsbd-shares-bought-by-northern-oak-wealth-management-inc.html.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.