GNC (GNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GNC (NYSE:GNC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.30 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

GNC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 390,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,641. GNC has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Get GNC alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNC. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GNC by 1,010.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 168,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNC shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GNC in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GNC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GNC (GNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/gnc-gnc-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.