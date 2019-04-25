GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,518.15 ($19.84).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,552.40 ($20.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,395.80 ($18.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 66,159 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total transaction of £1,048,620.15 ($1,370,207.96). Also, insider Jesse Goodman purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,964 ($25.66) per share, with a total value of £16,595.80 ($21,685.35). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,873 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,952.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.