Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

In other news, Director Gary L. Forbes acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $38,285.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,367.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $51,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,673.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 32,750 shares of company stock worth $221,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCS opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $696.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.88. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76.

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

