GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Svb Leerink started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.47 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GENFIT S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $26.25.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

