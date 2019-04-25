Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Receives $18.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

GEMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 645,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gemphire Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.30. 3,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,879. Gemphire Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.04.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

