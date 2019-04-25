Gear Energy (GXE) PT Raised to C$1.15

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$0.90 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

TSE:GXE opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 million and a PE ratio of 32.40.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

