Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 135 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FedEx by 15,104.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $303,958,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,416 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 943,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $152,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,000 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $197.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $233.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

