GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,293 shares, an increase of 185.1% from the March 29th total of 96,210 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GGN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,766. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 3,843.6% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 425,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 415,075 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the third quarter valued at about $611,000.

About GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

