FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc Decreased by Analyst (FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of FTS opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,240,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,249,000 after purchasing an additional 949,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 215,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 125,054 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

