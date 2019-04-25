FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Adient PLC (ADNT) Issued By KeyCorp

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Adient in a report released on Sunday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADNT. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Adient stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Adient has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adient by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after acquiring an additional 570,451 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,614,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Adient by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 139,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

