FY2019 Earnings Forecast for DS Smith plc (DITHF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for DS Smith in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

DITHF stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

