FY2019 Earnings Forecast for DS Smith plc (DITHF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for DS Smith in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
