FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.38-3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

FCN traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.72. 8,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,187. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $551.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.69 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FTI Consulting (FCN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/fti-consulting-fcn-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.