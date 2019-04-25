Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

