Fpr Partners Llc Sells 25,000 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $1,868,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VSAT opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $554.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth $30,846,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth $15,827,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 420,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 214,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,612,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,817,000 after purchasing an additional 211,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 527,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186,912 shares in the last quarter.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

