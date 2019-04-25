Foundry Partners LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 695,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,367,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 322,287 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 193,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

SFS stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.72. Smart & Final Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Smart & Final Stores’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Smart & Final Stores from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.47 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Smart & Final Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.48 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Smart & Final Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Foundry Partners LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/foundry-partners-llc-takes-3-43-million-position-in-smart-final-stores-inc-sfs.html.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.