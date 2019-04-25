Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 36,940 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLF stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 509.82% and a net margin of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $696.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

