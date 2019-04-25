Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Insider Sells $298,980.00 in Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $298,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Anthony Mccamish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 16,500 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $299,475.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 16,500 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $247,335.00.

Shares of Forty Seven stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Forty Seven Inc has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.78.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSV. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth about $6,827,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 1,203.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 412,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares in the last quarter. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTSV shares. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on Forty Seven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. FIG Partners started coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

