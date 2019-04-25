Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) PT Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.74. 1,624,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,111. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

