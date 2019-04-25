Ford Motor (F) Shares Bought by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $161,692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,763,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 16,825,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4,908.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,933,000 after buying an additional 3,326,947 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 230.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,712,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,337,000 after buying an additional 2,590,192 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

NYSE:F traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 396,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,686,180. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

