Fmr LLC Buys 17,480 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $243.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.63.

NYSE RE opened at $231.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $201.09 and a 1-year high of $244.39.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($5.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($11.93). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $201,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

