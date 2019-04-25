Flotek Industries (FTK) Trading Down 6.2%

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 523,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 953,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

FTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $206.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.19.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Flotek Industries’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flotek Industries Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,752,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,243 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 178,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,315,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 246,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/flotek-industries-ftk-trading-down-6-2.html.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.