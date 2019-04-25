Five Below Inc (FIVE) Director Kathleen S. Barclay Sells 2,500 Shares

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Five Below by 633.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 856,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 739,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,154,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Five Below by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 417,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,720,000 after purchasing an additional 286,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

