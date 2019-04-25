FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $230,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.17.
NYSE:FCFS opened at $93.48 on Thursday. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $95.40.
FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
About FirstCash
FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.
