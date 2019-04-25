FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $230,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 3,907 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $350,301.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $93.48 on Thursday. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/firstcash-inc-fcfs-shares-bought-by-avalon-advisors-llc-2.html.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.