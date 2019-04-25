FirstCash (FCFS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. FirstCash also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCFS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.81. 6,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,682. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $985,502.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,004,554 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

