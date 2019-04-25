FirstCash (FCFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstCash updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $93.48 on Thursday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $350,301.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,004,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

