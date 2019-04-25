First Republic Bank (FRC) Stake Lowered by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,738,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,899,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,423,000 after buying an additional 948,394 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,708,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,934,000 after buying an additional 491,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,830,000 after buying an additional 121,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in First Republic Bank by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,601,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,808,000 after buying an additional 878,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,912. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.54.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

