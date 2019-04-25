First Quadrant L P CA Acquires New Stake in Incyte Co. (INCY)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $233,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Incyte by 167.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 33.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 351.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 462,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $100.00 price target on Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.31. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.72 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $866,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,628,800. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

