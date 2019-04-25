First Merchants Co. (FRME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on First Merchants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.40 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.85%. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

