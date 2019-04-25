First Long Island Investors LLC Invests $10.14 Million in Boeing Co (BA) Stock

First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Boeing by 21,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145,567 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,801,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,587 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,085,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,263,213,000 after acquiring an additional 157,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $375.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing to $500.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $436.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.47.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/first-long-island-investors-llc-invests-10-14-million-in-boeing-co-ba-stock.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.