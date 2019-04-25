First Financial (THFF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million.

THFF stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. First Financial has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $509.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92.

THFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

