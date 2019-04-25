First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FFBC. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Financial Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $155.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 14th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.