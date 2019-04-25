First Capital (FCAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350. First Capital has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $172.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of -0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

In other First Capital news, Director Samuel E. Uhl sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $66,776.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,030.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Chris Frederick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $27,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,091 shares of company stock worth $102,552. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

