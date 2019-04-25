First Capital (FCAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350. First Capital has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $172.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of -0.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
