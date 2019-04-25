First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNLC. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/first-bancorp-inc-fnlc-stake-lowered-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.