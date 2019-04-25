Financial Survey: Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM) versus Its Competitors

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE: ZOM) is one of 548 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

14.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.3% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A -446.39% -309.37% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Competitors -1,760.46% -120.17% -28.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A -$16.65 million -2.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Competitors $2.15 billion $228.73 million -3.64

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN). Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Competitors 4567 13042 27710 995 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.78%. Given Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) competitors beat Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs. It is also developing ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies; ZM-006, a transdermal gel formulation of methimazole targeting hyperthyroidism in cats; and ZM-011, a transdermal gel formulation of fluoxetine for the treatment of feline behavioral disorders, such as inappropriate urination. The company has a collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and with Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and commercialization of novel pathogen detection system. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.