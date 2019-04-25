Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Stake Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for approximately 2.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,211. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISI shares. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Stake Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/financial-institutions-inc-fisi-stake-decreased-by-canandaigua-national-bank-trust-co.html.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.