Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 6,486 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $643,670.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $649,124.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,747 shares of company stock worth $25,550,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/financial-gravity-wealth-inc-purchases-new-position-in-ingersoll-rand-plc-ir.html.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.