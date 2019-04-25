FIG Partners Weighs in on BancFirst Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at FIG Partners raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 7,158.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

