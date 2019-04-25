Field & Main Bank Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,559,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,565,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,085,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 153.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 92.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,772,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares during the period.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KSS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

KSS stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Field & Main Bank Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/field-main-bank-takes-position-in-kohls-co-kss.html.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.