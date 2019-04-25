Field & Main Bank Takes $92,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (IYM)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (BMV:IYM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. has a 52 week low of $1,613.95 and a 52 week high of $1,980.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

