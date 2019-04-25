Federated National Holding Co (FNHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federated National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federated National in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Federated National alerts:

In related news, Director Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Federated National by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Federated National by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated National in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated National in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated National by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated National stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Federated National has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $217.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.96 million. Federated National had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated National will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.