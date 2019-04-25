Federated Investors (FII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FII traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,324. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,682 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $50,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 14,464 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $431,171.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 545,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,981.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 627.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 1,487.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

FII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

