Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Receives $139.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,073. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $235.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

