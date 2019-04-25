Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.77%.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,411. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Helmick bought 2,861 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $37,021.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,731.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,982 shares of company stock worth $52,409 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

