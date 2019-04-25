Falcon Oil & Gas (FOG) Shares Down 5.4%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG) shares traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.84 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.84 ($0.21). 215,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 363,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.22).

The firm has a market cap of $150.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

